Credit: In the Know: Finds

Get your holiday shopping done with these last-minute gifts

Time is running out!

Join In The Know Shopping Editor Julia and get your holiday shopping done today.This episode of In The Know Live: Deals originally aired on Dec.

15, 2021. Our team is dedicated to finding and telling you more about the products and deals we love.

If you love them too and decide to purchase through the links below, we may receive a commission.

Pricing and availability are subject to change.