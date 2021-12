How Deus Ex Blended Genres To Change Shooters Forever

Today Ars Technica is joined by Warren Spector, designer and director of the highly influential Deus Ex.

Released in 2000, Spector set out to create the game of his dreams, one that would blend aspects of stealth, role playing, and first person shooters in innovative ways - and the legacy of his success can be seen across all modern shooting games.