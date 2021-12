TV chef warns of 'catastrophic' Christmas cancellations

Chef Tom Kerridge has said the hospitality industry "100 per cent needs government support" as it sits "on a cliff edge" amid a wave of cancellations caused by Omicron uncertainty.

"Many, many people are cancelling their tables, their Christmas parties … from an industry point of view this is catastrophic and devastating without any form of government support," he said.

Report by Buseld.

