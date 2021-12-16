Janet Jackson Breaks Down Her Most Iconic Music Videos

Janet Jackson breaks down her most iconic music video wardrobes, from "Rhythm Nation" to "Scream." She explains everything from her futuristic video concepts, her favorite hair and makeup artists, and why it took her 11 hours to suit up for the "What's It Gonna Be" music video.

Ms. Jackson explains the story behind her famous key earring and mixing masculine and feminine looks with badass choreography.

She also tells us how she wound up working the register at a Guess jeans shop as a teen.

Janet also talks about her love for tomboy styles and which legendary video looks she has since auctioned off this year.