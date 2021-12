Aspiring jockeys take on Shetland Pony Grand National

A group of children have kicked off their jockey careers by taking part in the Shetland Pony Grand National at the ExCel London.

The young equestrians - all aged between 8 and 14, and under five foot tall - galloped around on their miniature horses in aid of the Bob Champion Cancer Trust.

Report by Buseld.

