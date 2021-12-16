Hospital staff 'worried' about post-Christmas admissions

Staff at a hospital in Preston have expressed their concern over the impact that Christmas socialising will have on the number of hospital admissions in the new year.

Staff nurse Rachael Bowker said the team was "worried, scared maybe" about the future, while consultant Mohammed Munavvar warned that more hospitalisations would mean staff would "most likely be stretched like we were in the past." Report by Buseld.

