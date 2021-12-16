Melania Trump Launches NFT Platform

Melania Trump , Launches NFT Platform.

CNN explains that an NFT is a one-of-a-kind piece of digital content linked to the blockchain.

.

Recently, NFTs have garnered the interest of big brands, sports figures, musicians and celebrities.

.

On December 16, Melania Trump announced that she is selling a non-fungible token (NFT) titled:, "Melania's Vision.".

CNN reports that this is the first public endeavor for the former first lady since leaving the White House nearly a year ago.

.

CNN reports that this is the first public endeavor for the former first lady since leaving the White House nearly a year ago.

.

I am proud to announce my new NFT endeavor, which embodies my passion for the arts, and will support my ongoing commitment to children through my Be Best initiative, Melania Trump, via CNN.

Through this new technology-based platform, we will provide children computer science skills, including programming and software development, to thrive after they age out of the foster community, Melania Trump, via CNN.

Through this new technology-based platform, we will provide children computer science skills, including programming and software development, to thrive after they age out of the foster community, Melania Trump, via CNN.

According to CNN, "Melania's Vision" is the first NFT sold on her newly-launched platform, which is powered by Parler.

.

According to CNN, "Melania's Vision" is the first NFT sold on her newly-launched platform, which is powered by Parler.

.

According to CNN, "Melania's Vision" is the first NFT sold on her newly-launched platform, which is powered by Parler.

.

A press release from Trump's office said that a portion of the proceeds will, "assist children aging out of the foster care system by way of economic empowerment and with expanded access to resources needed to excel in the fields of computer science and technology.".

A press release from Trump's office said that a portion of the proceeds will, "assist children aging out of the foster care system by way of economic empowerment and with expanded access to resources needed to excel in the fields of computer science and technology.".

CNN reports that the NFT is a "watercolor" by Marc-Antoine Coulon that includes an audio recording of Trump.

.

"Melania's Vision" will cost about $150 and will be available to purchase from December 16 to December 31.