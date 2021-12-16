Why are so many TikTok users requesting 'crops'?

People are wondering what TikTokers mean when they say "we need crop" .A Reddit user asked, "What does 'we need crop' mean?" in the "TikTok Help" forum."It means that they want you to post the meme w/o anything obstructing it so they can screenshot it," one person replied."They want you to post the video scaled down so they can screenshot it," another wrote.So ultimately "we need crop" means users are requesting the creator post a version of the content without any captions or symbols obstructing it so that it's easy to screenshot or save.People might also say "we need crop" when they feel a video is too long.It may mean they want a truncated version that gets straight to the point without any tangents or preamble