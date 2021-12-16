Medical student's anatomy drawings go viral for depicting Black bodies

The last thing on Chidiebere Ibe's mind when he uploaded his medical illustrations to Twitter was that his drawing of a Black fetus would go viral.The aspiring neurosurgeon started drawing only a year and a half ago when his mentor suggested it as a creative outlet.Ibe was also saving up for medical school tuition, so he thought it could potentially make some income.But when he started drawing, Ibe became frustrated with how most of the references available were of white bodies.So Ibe's goal became to fill the gaps and draw exclusively Black bodies.A lot of people reached out to thank Ibe, who said he was overwhelmed with emotion