Spotify Rolls Out , New 5-Star Rating System , for Podcasts.
CNET reports that in the two years since Spotify started offering podcasts, it has added 2.2 million of them to its platform.
Now, the company will finally let listeners rate the podcasts.
On December 16, Spotify's five-star rating system goes live.
Listeners can use 1-5 stars to rate how much they like a podcast.
According to CNET, the podcast's page will show the average rating and the total number of ratings received from Spotify users.
The feature is meant to give users a better idea of which podcasts they should listen to, while also offering podcast producers a chance to determine how their show is doing.
CNET reports that Spotify is currently the top streaming music service, ahead of Apple Music.
However, Spotify is still reportedly trying to catch up to Apple, which remains the number one platform for podcasts.
According to CNET, large exclusive deals, like the $100 million deal for the 'Joe Rogan Experience,' have helped Spotify get closer to the top spot.
Recently, Spotify increased prices for a number of its plans, but the base plan remains $10 a month in the U.S. .
