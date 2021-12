How I Met Your Father Season 1

How I Met Your Father Season 1 Trailer HD - How I Met Your Father starring Hilary Duff, Josh Peck, and Francia Raisa premieres January 18th on Hulu.

Sophie and her close-knit group of friends are in the midst of figuring out who they are, what they want out of life, and how to fall in love in the age of dating apps and limitless options.