Biden Awards Medal of Honor to 3 Soldiers Who Served in Iraq and Afghanistan

On December 16, President Joe Biden awarded the Medal of Honor, the highest decoration in the U.S. military, to three Army soldiers.

CNN reports that two of the soldiers were awarded the medal posthumously.

While serving in Iraq, Army Sergeant First Class Alwyn Cashe pulled several soldiers and an interpreter from a burning vehicle hit by an improvised explosive device.

In 2005, Cashe died as a result of his wounds.

Cashe became the seventh service member who served in Operation Iraqi Freedom to be awarded the Medal of Honor.

He is also the first African American to receive the honor since the Vietnam War, which ended in 1975.

Army Sergeant First Class Christopher Celiz died from wounds he received while loading injured people into a medical evacuation helicopter.

CNN reports that while under enemy fire in Afghanistan in 2018, Celiz waved the helicopter off, telling them to leave without him.

Today, we add his name to the lead vanguard of American warriors who, generation after generation, served our nation, President Joe Biden, Medal of Honor Ceremony, via CNN.

Army Master Sergeant Earl D.

Plumlee, the only living recipient, was awarded the Medal of Honor for his courageous actions in Afghanistan in 2013.