Severance Season 1

Severance Season 1 Trailer HD - Welcome to Lumon ... From Ben Stiller and creator Dan Erickson, SEVERANCE centers around Mark Scout (Adam Scott), a leader of a team of office workers whose memories have been surgically divided between their work and personal lives.

This experiment in 'work-life balance' is called into question as Mark finds himself at the center of an unraveling mystery that will force him to confront the true nature of his work ... and of himself.

Directed by Ben Stiller, Aoife Mcardle (various episodes) starring Adam Scott, Patricia Arquette, John Turturro, Britt Lower, Christopher Walken, Zach Cherry, Dichen Lachman, Jen Tullock, Tramell Tillman, Michael Chernus release date February 18, 2022 (on Apple TV Plus)