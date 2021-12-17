Big Gold Brick Movie

Big Gold Brick Movie Trailer HD - Plot synopsis: BIG GOLD BRICK recounts the story of fledgling writer Samuel Liston and his experiences with Floyd Deveraux, the enigmatic middle-aged father of two who enlists Samuel to write his biography.

But the circumstances that lead up to this arrangement in the first place are quite astonishing -- and efforts to write the biography are quickly stymied by ensuing chaos in this darkly comedic, genre-bending film.

Directed by Brian Petsos starring Andy Garcia, Emory Cohen, Megan Fox, Lucy Hale, Oscar Isaac, Leonidas Castrounis, Shiloh Fernandez, Frederick Schmidt release date February 25, 2022 (in theaters and on Digital)