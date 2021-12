Sushant Singh Rajput’s Sister Shweta Wishes Newlywed Ankita And Vicky | Fans Get Emotional

Television actress Ankita Lokhande married her longtime boyfriend Vicky Jain on December 14.

The actress shared stunning pictures from their special day on social media.

In no time her post was bombarded with congratulatory messages from fans and friends from the industry.

But what caught everyone's attention was a special message by Sushant Singh Rajput's sister Shweta Singh Kirti.

Watch the video to know more in detail.