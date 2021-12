Bhutan's highest honour for PM Modi | List of Modi's civilian awards | Oneindia News

Bhutan on Friday conferred its highest civilian award on Prime Minister Narendra Modi in recognition of India's support over the years and during the pandemic.

Modi was honoured with the Ngadag Pel gi Khorlo, the highest honour of Bhutan on the occasion of the country's National Day.

