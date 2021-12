Lib Dems register shock win in North Shropshire by-election

The Liberal Democrats are announced as the winner of the North Shropshire by-election, taking the seat from the Conservatives.

Lib Dem candidate Helen Morgan overturned a majority of nearly 23,000 votes to win a seat held by the Tories for 200 years.

Report by Edwardst.

