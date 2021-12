Govt concede North Shropshire voters 'gave us a kicking'

Chairman of the Conservative Party Oliver Dowden acknowledges the voters in North Shropshire "gave us a kicking" in their shock by-election defeat to the Liberal Democrats.

He says it's a "clear message" that voters are "fed up" but argues Prime Minister Boris Johnson remains an "asset".

Report by Edwardst.

