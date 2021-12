Johnson: Loss because people being told stuff I need to fix

Boris Johnson claims the Conservatives lost the North Shropshire by-election because "over the last few weeks" people have been hearing a "litany of stuff" about politics and the "running of government" that he "will have to fix".

He says the public need to hear stuff "about them" and how he can "make life better".

Report by Edwardst.

