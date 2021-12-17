Covovax approved by WHO, SII CEO Adar Poonawalla calls it milestone | Oneindia News

The World Health Organisation (WHO) on Friday issued an emergency use listing for Covovax, Serum Institute of India's version of Novavax Inc's Covid-19 vaccine.

Delhi University is set to adopt a common entrance test for undergraduate admissions from 2022, giving a relief to students from sky high cut off marks; Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra said she "wholeheartedly condemns" the statement of the Karnataka Congress MLA who stirred a massive outrage making 'indefensible' comments on rape.

All this and more news at 9 PM.

