This Symptom May Be a Tell-Tale Sign of an Omicron Infection

This Symptom May Be a, Tell-Tale Sign of an Omicron Infection.

As more information becomes available, one symptom seems to be common in those who've been infected with the Omicron COVID-19 strain.

As more information becomes available, one symptom seems to be common in those who've been infected with the Omicron COVID-19 strain.

Those infected with the COVID-19 variant report a scratchy throat.

Traditionally, patients infected with the coronavirus experience a sore throat along with a cough.

They've also reported weakened senses such as loss of taste or smell, but that doesn't seem to be the case with Omicron.

They've also reported weakened senses such as loss of taste or smell, but that doesn't seem to be the case with Omicron.

Initially reported in South Africa, the Omicron variant is quickly spreading across the globe.

Initially reported in South Africa, the Omicron variant is quickly spreading across the globe.

Officials have described the symptoms of Omicron as "extremely mild.".

Experts say this is good news, as Omicron transmissions are occurring at an incredible rate.

Though current vaccines appear to be less effective against the Omicron variant, officials say they continue to protect against death and hospitalization.

Though current vaccines appear to be less effective against the Omicron variant, officials say they continue to protect against death and hospitalization.

Experts say a booster dose of a COVID-19 vaccine is our best tool in slowing the spread of the Omicron variant.

Experts say a booster dose of a COVID-19 vaccine is our best tool in slowing the spread of the Omicron variant