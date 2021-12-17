5 Simple Rules for Re-Gifting

5 Simple Rules, for Re-Gifting.

1.

, Make sure that the gift makes sense.

Generally, you only want to re-gift items that you would have actually bought for yourself.

2.

, Don’t re-gift things you received from meaningful people.

This includes extended family members.

.

3.

, Make sure to take off the gift tag.

This will save you from the awkwardness of needing to explain why the gift you're re-gifting is actually addressed to you.

4, Re-gift in moderation.

This will prevent any hurt feelings that may arise from that one re-gift that was one too many.

5.

, Be thorough when you re-wrap the gift.

Make sure you've removed any notes addressed to you that may have been inside the gift