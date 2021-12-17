Warrant Issued To Obtain Alec Baldwin's Phone in Connection With Fatal 'Rust' Shooting

CNN reports that a search warrant has been issued to obtain actor Alec Baldwin's cell phone in relation to the fatal shooting of Halyna Hutchins.

On December 17, a judge signed a search warrant that states Baldwin and his attorney were asked to turn over the phone.

The warrant also shows that the inquiring detective was told to , "acquire a warrant.".

Officials are reportedly looking to obtain messages, call logs and other digital data in relation to the production of 'Rust.'

On October 21, Hutchins was fatally shot on set in a church at Bonanza Creek Ranch.

Earlier this month, in an ABC interview, Baldwin said that he and Hutchins were rehearsing a scene before the gun went off.

And I cock the gun, I go, 'Can you see that?

... and then I let go of the hammer of the gun, and the gun goes off.

I let go of the hammer of the gun, the gun goes off, Alec Baldwin, ABC interview, via CNN.

In response, Baldwin's attorney said, , "We are confident that the evidence will show that Mr. Baldwin is not responsible civilly or criminally for what occurred on October 21, and he continues to cooperate with authorities.".

We proactively requested that the authorities obtain a warrant so that we could take steps to protect Mr. Baldwin's family and personal information that is clearly unrelated to the investigation, Aaron Dyer, attorney for Alec Baldwin, via CNN.

A phone contains a person's entire life, and personal information needs to be protected.

While they evaluate the phone information, we hope that the authorities continue to focus on how the live rounds got on the set in the first place, Aaron Dyer, attorney for Alec Baldwin, via CNN.

