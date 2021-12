Omicron strain dominant as case 'tsunami' hits Scotland

Scottish First Minister Nicola Sturgeon announces Omicron is now the dominant strain in Scotland and the "tsunami" of cases she warned of previously "is starting to his us".

She explains Omicron cases have risen at a rate "faster than anything previously experienced in the pandemic".

Report by Edwardst.

