Inside the Journey of a Shipping Container (And Why the Supply Chain Is So Backed Up)

The global pandemic triggered sky-high spending on manufactured goods.

This increased spending created a huge bottleneck in the supply chain that could last for years.

WIRED takes a look at the journey of a single shipping container; and with the help of supply chain analyst Lora Cecere, breaks down all the roadblocks a shipping container will encounter in 2021 and beyond.