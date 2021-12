Aerialists Try to Keep Up with Breakdancers

We challenged a group of skilled Aerialists to try to keep up with pro Breakers.

Jordan, Kristin and Casey teach aerial artists Lydia, Kelly, Shannon the basics of breaking; from top rock and bottom rock to power moves and freezing.

Watch as the aerialist analyze the similarities and differences between the two practices, and do their best to keep up with these talented breaker instructors.