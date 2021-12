Sutton Fire: Police confirm woman arrested for child neglect

Chief Superintendent Dave Stringer of South BCU says a 27-year-old woman is currently in custody for child neglect in connection with the house fire in Sutton which claimed the lives of four boys aged 3-4.

Report by Edwardst.

