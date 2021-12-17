Tory MP warns Boris Johnson 'one more strike and he's out'

Conservative backbench MP Sir Roger Gale issues a stark warning to Boris Johnson, saying "one more strike, and he's out".

He says there is a "great deal of anger" across the country directed at Downing Street and the North Shropshire vote was an expression of that.

He believes the Prime Minister has till January 5th, when Parliament returns, to "get his act together" or his decline will be "terminal".

Report by Edwardst.

