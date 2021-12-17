US Schools Increase Security After Anonymous Threats Go Viral on TikTok

On December 17, school districts across the United States took action in response to vague, anonymous shooting and bomb threats made on TikTok.

'USA Today' reports that officials say the threats are not considered credible.

Schools in Arizona, Connecticut, Illinois, Montana, New York and Pennsylvania have reportedly increased security and their police presence.

Schools in California, Minnesota, Missouri and Texas have closed for the day.

In a message to parents, school administrators in Oak Park and River Forest, Illinois, said, , “We are writing to inform you and not alarm you.".

We have been made aware of a nationwide viral TikTok trend about ‘school shooting and bomb threats for every school in the USA even elementary’ on Friday, December 17, Oak Part and River Forest school administrators, via 'USA Today'.

In a statement on Twitter, TikTok said that it had found no evidence of the threats on the platform.

We handle even rumored threats with utmost seriousness, which is why we’re working with law enforcement to look into warnings about potential violence at schools even though we have not found evidence of such threats originating or spreading via TikTok, TikTok statement, via 'USA Today'.

The anonymous threats come shortly after a deadly school shooting in Michigan, as well as various copycat threats.

'USA Today' reports that platforms like TikTok are usually exempt from liability for the material users post on their networks.