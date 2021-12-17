More Companies Lift Vaccine Mandates Amid Labor Shortage Despite Omicron Variant

NBC News reports that a number of health care systems and other companies have suspended mandates requiring employees to be vaccinated against COVID-19.

Major companies that have lifted requirements include Amtrak and General Electric.

In recent weeks, court rulings have halted mandates for health care workers and federal contractors put in place by the Biden administration.

While many employers are dealing with a widespread labor shortage, COVID cases have surged amid the spread of the Omicron variant.

According to NBC News, David Barron, a Houston-based employment attorney, said that those shortages likely played a large role in health care systems' decision to lift mandates.

Most employers do not have the luxury of losing 5 percent or 10 percent or whatever percent of their workforce doesn’t want to get vaccinated.

In this environment, it’s very tough, especially in jobs like health care or other industries where it’s a very tight labor market, David Barron, a Houston-based employment attorney, via NBC News.

Last week, a judge issued a nationwide injunction against the mandate for federal contractors.

Following the injunction, Amtrak and General Electric both suspended their employee mandates.

Meanwhile, Southwest Airlines has said that it will monitor the lawsuits but will still require employees to be vaccinated by January 4.

What we might end up with is a patchwork — red state, blue state — where some states, some cities have mandates, and then others don’t — which is going to be a nightmare for large, multistate companies, David Barron, a Houston-based employment attorney, via NBC News