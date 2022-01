A king cobra bite -- and a scientific discovery | Gowri Shankar

A king cobra has enough venom to kill 10 people in a single bite.

Recounting his near-death experience after being bitten by one of these majestic yet deadly snakes, conservationist and TED Fellow Gowri Shankar shares the epiphany he had when the antivenom failed: there's more than one unique species of king cobra.