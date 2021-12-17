TikTokers are dancing to the tune of a woman demanding they eat their vegetables

A viral TikTok sound is teaching people to eat their vegetables.

One user's mashup of a vegan's soundbite and a hip-hop song has spawned over a million videos.The viral audio of a woman, with a reprimanding voice, saying, "eat your vegetables," has people totally vibing with the produce section.Before user The Vegan Teacher was banned for violating TikTok's community guidelines she, created a video where she told her audience to "eat your vegetables".Then the TikToker @sulfateoctagon sampled The Vegan Teacher's voice and added a snippet of $uicideboy$'s song "And To Those I Love".The new mash-up went on to become a viral sound associated with 1.5 million videos.Unsurprising people are using the sound to celebrate vegetables and show off some of their swagger.The user @gushy2000 presented a plate of fresh veggies.

When the beat dropped he glided around the room doing spins.TikToker @elinayael_ literally put string beans in her nose for the trend