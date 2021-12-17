Beyoncé Officially Joins TikTok

According to 'Entertainment Tonight,' Queen Bey launched a verified account on the platform on Dec.

16.

Sony Music U confirmed the account's legitimacy via Twitter.

There is currently no bio or content on the page.

Beyoncé also has yet to follow anyone.

But as of the afternoon of Dec.

17, the account had already amassed over 280,000 followers.

Some fans speculate that the account may be to promote new music that could be headed our way.

'New York Post' reports that the singer did hint at new music earlier this year.

I feel a renaissance emerging, and I want to be part of nurturing that escape in any way possible.

I’ve been in the studio for a year and a half, Beyoncé, to 'Harper's Bazaar' in August 2021