COVID 'Viral Blizzard' Will Soon Hit US, Health Experts Predict.

The combination of Delta and Omicron COVID-19 variants will create conditions which may make a "viral blizzard" possible.

Experts note the rise of COVID-19 hospitalizations in major cities, .

As well as lines for COVID-19 testing that have been seen to stretch for miles as evidence of what may be ahead.

We're really just about to experience a viral blizzard, Michael Osterholm, Center for Infectious Disease Research and Policy, via CNN.

In the next three to eight weeks, we're going to see millions of Americans are going to be infected with this virus, .., Michael Osterholm, Center for Infectious Disease Research and Policy, via CNN.

...and that will be overlaid on top of Delta, and we're not yet sure exactly how that's going to work out, Michael Osterholm, Center for Infectious Disease Research and Policy, via CNN.

Health experts say that the strain on the healthcare system is likely to worsen.

What you have here right now is a potential perfect storm, Michael Osterholm, Center for Infectious Disease Research and Policy, via CNN.

I've been very concerned about the fact that we could easily see a quarter or a third of our health care workers quickly becoming cases themselves, Michael Osterholm, Center for Infectious Disease Research and Policy, via CNN.

President Joe Biden stated that the outlook for the unvaccinated was grim.

For the unvaccinated, we are looking at a winter of severe illness and death, President Joe Biden, via CNN.

But there's good news if you're vaccinated and you have your booster shot, you're protected from severe illness and death, President Joe Biden, via CNN.

Biden reiterated the effectiveness of initial vaccines and booster shots.

Vaccination rates have increased by nearly 22 percent from a month ago