Judge Overturns Purdue Pharma Deal That Shielded Sacklers From Civil Lawsuits

A federal judge overturned the judgement in which the Sackler family was order to pay $4.5 billion... .

For its role in perpetuating the U.S. opioid epidemic.

In agreeing to pay the sum, .

The Sackler family was granted immunity from individual civil lawsuits.

U.S. District Judge Colleen McMahon ruled that the bankruptcy court that granted the settlement was not authorized to make the decision.

Purdue Chairman Steve Miller released a statement in reaction to the news.

While the district court decision does not affect Purdue’s rock-solid operational stability or its ability to produce its many medications safely and effectively, .., Steve Miller, Purdue Chairman, via Reuters.

... it will delay, and perhaps end, the ability of creditors, communities, and individuals to receive billions in value to abate the opioid crisis, Steve Miller, Purdue Chairman, via Reuters.

While the bankruptcy settlement will likely be upended, .

Allowing for civil lawsuits could give opioid victims their day in court.

The bankruptcy court did not have the authority to deprive victims of the opioid crisis of their right to sue the Sackler family, Merrick Garland, U.S. Attorney General, via Reuters.

Washington State Attorney General Bob Ferguson praised the ruling.

There cannot be two forms of justice – one for ordinary Americans and a different one for billionaires, Bob Ferguson, Washington State Attorney General, via Reuters.

I’m prepared to take this fight all the way to the Supreme Court, if necessary, to ensure true accountability for the Sackler family, Bob Ferguson, Washington State Attorney General, via Reuters