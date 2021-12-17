Everything You Need To Know To Make Homemade Eggnog

Thrillist recently released an article explaining what goes into the classic holiday drink, Eggnog.

As the name would suggest, the drink involves eggs, but many people don't have a clue what else goes into it.

Store-bought eggnog usually contains things like food starch, guar gum, high-fructose corn syrup and carrageenan.

Homemade eggnog, on the other hand, can easily be whipped up with just a handful of ingredients.

Egg Yolks, Most recipes call for about four yolks per quart.

Thrillist points out that while the egg yolks are raw, 'Popular Science' says your risk of getting salmonella is low as long as you make your eggnog in advance.

Whipped egg whites, Not all recipes call for this, but it's a good way to use up the extra whites you split from the yolks.

Sugar, The amount you use depends on your personal taste.

Thrillist suggests that about 3/4 cup is a good starting point.

Whole Milk, This is a critical part of any eggnog recipe and should not be substituted with other milks.

Heavy Cream, According to Thrillist, most eggnog recipes call for one part heavy cream to two parts whole milk.

Alcohol , This is where you can really customize your eggnog, as cognac, rum, whiskey, sherry or bourbon all work.

Spices, Most eggnog recipes call for nutmeg, but you can also add cinnamon and/or vanilla.

Spice up your holiday party with this classic, festive beverage, and wow your loved ones with your own homemade version of it.