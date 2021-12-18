The Importance of Changing Behaviors to Improve Your Health

We all know that to be healthy, we should eat well, exercise more, manage our stress, and get better sleep, yet most don't know how to achieve these goals.

A first-ever 'State of Healthy Behaviors' report conducted by the consumer-first digital health platform Noom found that people would rather endure a root canal than make healthy changes to their lifestyle.

So how do we start on the right path?

The solution lies in the concept of behavior change, which yields positive outcomes that directly impact our health and can prevent chronic conditions.

Ahead of the new year, here's a look at more of the latest research into how we view personal health goals, from weight management to mental wellness and stress reduction.

Plus, the barriers that may be stopping us from being able to achieve them.

And how behavior change can help.