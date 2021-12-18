Jake Paul Interview Ahead Of Tyron Woodley Bout

Tyron Woodley proves his 'I love Jake Paul' tattoo was fake ahead of rematch
Daily Star
Tyron Woodley was forced to get a 'I love Jake Paul' tattoo after he was defeated via split decision during their August bout, but..
Tyron Woodley was forced to get a 'I love Jake Paul' tattoo after he was defeated via split decision during their August bout, but..
Despite having a fight scheduled with Tyron Woodley next weekend, YouTuber-turned-boxer Jake Paul is already eyeing up a..
Tyson Fury has ripped into Jake Paul and Logan Paul in response to their comments about Tommy Fury having to withdraw from his..