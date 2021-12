Ganga Expressway: Delhi to Prayagraj in 6-7 hours only | Know all | Oneindia News

PM Modi lays the foundation stone of Ganga Expresssway in UP's Shahjahanpur today.

This 594 km long expressway is touted to be UP's longest and India's second longest.

Know all aout the Ganga Expressway.

