Vaccine Secretary says it was 'right' Case stepped down

Vaccine Secretary Maggie Throup believes it was "right" that Simon Case stepped down from the investigation into Xmas parties at Downing Street.

Throup says it's "important" everyone follows government guidance on gatherings.

Report by Edwardst.

