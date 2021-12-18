Damaged homes, flooding after typhoon hits Philippines

A powerful typhoon left at least 19 people dead, knocked down power and communications in entire provinces and wrought widespread destruction mostly in the central Philippines, officials said Saturday.
A powerful typhoon left at least 19 people dead, knocked down power and communications in entire provinces and wrought widespread destruction mostly in the central Philippines, officials said Saturday.
A powerful typhoon left at least 19 people dead, knocked down power and communications in entire provinces and wrought widespread..
Dapa, Philippines (AFP) Dec 16, 2021
Thousands of people in the Philippines fled their homes and beachfront resorts as..