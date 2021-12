UP: ‘Fake’ Covid vaccine certificates name 'Amit Sha', 'Pushyu Goyal', etc | Oneindia News

In Uttar Pradesh, a purported scam with fake Covid vaccine certificates has come to light.

Covid-19 vaccine certificates in the name of "Amit Sha", "Om Birla", "Niten Gadkari" and "Pushyu Goyal" were issued by a healthcare centre in Takha tehsil of the Etawah district.

