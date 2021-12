'Economy is on its knees': Public unconvinced by lockdown

Members of the public at the vaccination centre at Chelmsford Racecourse are unconvinced by the "extreme" idea of another lockdown.

One says the "economy is on its knees", while another believes "people would ignore" more curbs.

Report by Edwardst.

Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn