Amritsar: Alleged sacrilege attempt at Golden Temple, suspect killed | Watch video | Oneindia News

A person has been killed after a sacrilege attempt inside the sanctum sanctorum of the Golden Temple in Amritsar today evening; Air Chief Marshal VR Chaudhari said that out of the 36 Rafale aircraft three will arrive in India in February next year; Prime Minister Narendra Modi laid the foundation stone of the 594-km Ganga Expressway in Uttar Pradesh's Shahjahanpur district; WHO said that the Omicron coronavirus variant has been reported in 89 countries and the number of cases is doubling in 1.5 to 3 days in areas with community transmission.

