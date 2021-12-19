Covid-19 update: India reports 7,081 new cases and 264 deaths | Omicron tally at 143 | Oneindia News

According to the Union Health ministry's data, India added 7,081 fresh Covid cases and 264 Covid-related deaths in the last 24 hours.

Omicron tally stands at 143 across 11 states.

