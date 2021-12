Golden Temple: Case filed after youth lynched for sacrilege attempt in Amritsar |Oneindia News

A day after a youth was lynched to death for an attempted sacrilege incident at Golden Temple in Amritsar, the Punjab police have filed a case into the matter.

The incident happened on Saturday evening when a youth jumped over the railing inside the Golden Temple during the evening prayers #Amritsar #GoldenTemple #PunjabPolice