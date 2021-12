Virus expert says dealing with Covid now better than waiting

Epidemiologist Rowland Kao says "dealing with" the Omicron variant now is "more important" than waiting to see what the "absolute best policy" will be.

He adds that understanding the severity of an Omicron infection is "absolutely critical" and is unsure whether data from South Africa applies in the UK.

Report by Edwardst.

