NHS GP says colleagues telling her fewer needing ventilation

NHS GP Dr Ellie Cannon says people she has seen with Covid are having "milder illness" because of the vaccine and hospital colleagues are telling her that far fewer patients are "needing ventilating".

She adds this will "hopefully" mean shorter hospital stays for Covid infections.

Report by Edwardst.

