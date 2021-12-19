Sudan anti-coup protests mark uprising anniversary

Sudanese took to the streets in the capital of Khartoum and elsewhere across the country for mass protests Sunday against an October military takeover and a subsequent deal that reinstated Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok, but sidelined the movement.
Sudanese took to the streets in the capital of Khartoum and elsewhere across the country for mass protests Sunday against an October military takeover and a subsequent deal that reinstated Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok, but sidelined the movement.
Sudanese took to the streets in the capital of Khartoum and elsewhere across the country for mass protests Sunday against an..