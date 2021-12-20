Daily Tarot Card Reading : Why do we want to know our future, or try to predict it? | Oneindia News

One of humanity's greatest mysteries has always been the future.

Humans have been attempting to foresee the future since the dawn of time.

For answers about our fate, our forefathers looked to magic, diverse rites, and predictions.

In today's world, we use a variety of scientific techniques to fulfil our curiosity.

However, no matter what direction humanity takes, our future remains a mystery.

Despite the fact that scientists can forecast natural phenomena like hurricanes, earthquakes, eclipses, and the effects of climate change, there is no credible method for predicting social happenings.

Life is full of surprises, both good and terrible, as they say.

But why is the future so significant?

Why do we desire to know or try to foretell our future?

